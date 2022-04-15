Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine.
The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission (NMC), a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India.
Usually internship included postings in departments of ortho, gynaecology, surgery, ENT, neurology and respiratory medicine.
“Through this internship, the MBBS students will formally be introduced to any one branch of AYUSH that they choose. This will help them to improve coordination during their practice,” said Dr SK Singh, director in department of Ayurved, Uttar Pradesh.
Dr Singh said, “The first application this year has come from UP University of Medical Sciences, Etawah for posting of MBBS students at Ayurved hospital.”
Under AYUSH, MBBS students can choose from among Ayurved, Yog, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, Sowa Rigpa for their internship.
“The internship is being designed in such a way that more people benefit from AYUSH. For this we aim to introduce MBBS students properly with Ayurved, particularly its impact upon chronic diseases and wellness, so that even MBBS doctors in future can recommend patients about the benefits of AYUSH,” said Dr Singh.
The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
“One week may not be enough to learn one branch of AYUSH but is enough to know how it treats/helps patients,” said Dr Singh.
Experts said such a posting will help integrate the medical branches. “Traditional system of medicine, including Ayurved, homeopathy are scientifically proven and have been treating patients since ages. If MBBS students are aware of these systems of medicines a better coordination between different branches of medicine can be expected,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
Under the internship, one batch of MBBs students will be divided into small groups and posting will be allotted separately to each group. The AYUSH doctors will give introductory lecture and explain the method of treatment.
“Each system of medicine has some good things. Integrated internship will exchange knowledge of such good things and ultimately improve quality of treatment,” said Dr NS Verma, head physiology at King George’s Medical University.
-
Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹26 lakh
A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.
-
Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals
The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital. The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections. The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.
-
HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles.
-
Man held for extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in Pune
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in the area. The accused has been identified as a resident of Uruli Kanchan, Mangesh Manik Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently. Later he demanded extortion of ₹30 lakh from them. A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims.
-
₹7.04Cr lost by victims as online fraud, social media crime dominate Navi cybercrime
Among the total number of cybercrime reported in Navi Mumbai, the maximum have been online fraud and social media crimes. Cybercrime has led to a loss of around ₹7Cr among the complainants in 2021. While a total of 301 cases were registered from January to December, 2020, only 172 were registered in 2021. However, the applications received in 2020 and 2021 remain almost the same. Seventy seven people lost ₹2.81Cr via other online frauds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics