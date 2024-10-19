Nursery admissions: Soft skills, ability to create learning atmosphere key for parents

Do you, as a parent, want to secure nursery admission for your child in a reputed school? If yes, then the key is to show confidence, punctuality and other soft skills when you are interviewed at schools, school officials responsible for kids’ admissions say. (For representation)

In children, schools watch out for their general awareness about their surroundings.

The registration process at La Martiniere College began on September 28 and it will continue till November 13. “We prefer a child who has not been trained by parents. After the registration process ends, interactions between the school principal, parents and children will help us in understanding them a bit better,” said bursar Adrian Miachel.

La Martiniere Girls’ College principal Aashrita Dass said the admission window would begin November 1. “We prefer having an honest discussion with parents,” said Dass.

At Cathedral Senior Secondary School, preference is given to siblings of on-roll students, girls, those from minority communities and children of alumni.

“The admission process will begin from the first week of November and the interactions will be conducted in January. Parents should be calm as we only want to know about their educational and financial background. We advise them to wear decent clothes,” said principal Father Paul Correa.

The principal of Christ Church College, RK Chattree said as part of the interaction they would like to check if the parents could create a learning atmosphere at home.

“We check if the child is aware of the environment and knows common objects and colours. The way they project themselves, and if they possess real values, is very important. The registration process will begin on November 8,” said Chattree.

Principal of Seth MR Jaipuria, Gomti Nagar Promini Chopra said parents should possess soft skills as those provided the authorities an idea if they aligned with the school’s motive of transitional learning.

“We also check if the child can interact and has knowledge of the language they speak. Knowledge in English can be a plus point but it is not necessary,” said Chopra.

The spokesperson of City Montessori School, Rishi Khanna said while the process begins from the first week of November it was during the interactions that authorities find out if parents were committed to their children’s education.