On Jagannath Rath Yatra, a message of peace and no wars

Groups that will be organising Jagannath Rath Yatra here have planned to promote the idea of world peace and no wars when the processions are taken out during the festival on June 27. The annual event involves the chariots of three deities–Jagannath and his siblings Balbhadra and Subhadra. (File)

Chardham Rathyatra Samiti takes out a procession that begins and ends at Chardham temple in Chowk and covers Rani Katara, Chaupatiya, Dilaram Baradari, Khet Gali and Thakur Dwara. The deities will begin their journey around 12 pm in a 20-feet-high

“In view of geo-political tensions, we will promote the need for world peace and public welfare,” said member of the committee Riddhi Gaur.

A Yatra, organised by the Lete Hue Hanumanji temple, will be taken out in three boats near Panchvati Ghat around 5 pm. The boats will be decked up with banners promoting global harmony.

A 101-year-old procession is taken out by Mahant Shatrohan Das Rathyatra Committee, Aminabad. The Yatra covers Marwadi Gali, Aminabad, Naka Hindola, Bansmandi, Latouche Road, Gautam Buddha Marg, Kaiserbagh Sabzi Mandi, Nasirabad and Aminabad Hanuman Mandir. It will start around 4 pm. “Apart from the chariots, two bands and sunderkand mandali will also be part of the procession. A bhandara will be organised on June 27 from 10 am to 2 pm,” said Surya Prakash Pathak, the head priest of the committee.

A traditional procession will be taken out by Sri Sri Guru and Gauranga Gaudiya Mission from Shri Gaudaiya Math Mandir and it will cover Moti Nagar, Aishbagh, Naka Hindola, Bansmandi, Latouche Road, Shri Ram Road and Aminabad Road before culminating back at the temple. “The decorations will be similar to the arrangements made by the Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha. The chariots will be pulled amid the reverberations of dhol, shanks and ullok dhwani (owl sound). As many as 75 saints from Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Ahmedabad will be participating in the Yatra,” said member Anupam Mittal.

Similarly, another march will be taken out from Radha Madhav Mandir in Daliganj around 5 pm. Folk artists from the state will be a part of it. “The procession will be led by horses, elephants and three chariots with continuous showers of itra and flowers. ‘56 bhog’ will be served in the temple while a dance-drama based on the tale of Lord Jagannath will be staged at Laiyya Mandi-Daliganj market on June 28 from 5 pm,” said a member of the organising committee, Anurag Sahu.

Meanwhile, the Yatra to be taken out by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will begin around 4 pm from Ravindralaya and end at Jahangirabad Palace. On the way, it will touch Charbagh, Bansmandi, Hewett Road, Burlington Crossing and Novelty Cinema. “International rock bands will be participating. The Rath and idols are brought from Kanpur. Another Yatra marking the return of the siblings will take place on July 5,” said ISKCON spokesperson Rati Vallabh Das.