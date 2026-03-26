Online bomb training, crypto trail emerge in ISIS suspect probe

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigation into Haris Ali, a suspected ISIS operative arrested in Moradabad on March 14, has revealed access to online training modules on explosives and a complex trail of high-value cryptocurrency transactions. This has prompted the UP ATS to intensify its probe into possible terror funding and radicalisation networks. The revelations came during Haris Ali’s five-day police custody remand, which began on March 24. (For representation)

According to ATS officials, several associates of the suspect were involved in cryptocurrency transactions worth lakhs of rupees over the past two years, using digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Multiple digital wallets identified during the investigation are suspected to be linked to terror financing channels. Investigators are now mapping transaction patterns and compiling financial intelligence.

The revelations came during Haris Ali’s five-day police custody remand, which began on March 24. While no suspicious crypto activity has so far been directly traced to his personal accounts, officials said the financial footprint of his close contacts has raised serious red flags.

According to officials, forensic analysis of electronic devices seized by the ATS uncovered chats, videos and documents detailing the fabrication of explosives, including hand grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that handlers were providing him with online training to assemble such devices.

“These handlers operated using multiple aliases. Preliminary technical inputs suggest several IP addresses trace back to regions in and around Pakistan and Afghanistan,” an ATS officer said, indicating possible cross-border links.

A concerning aspect of the probe is the alleged targeting of minors for radicalisation. Investigators have identified around half a dozen juveniles from different parts of Uttar Pradesh who were in contact with the accused and were allegedly being influenced toward extremist ideology. Officials suspect that these minors were being groomed for potential operational roles.

The ATS has reached out to these individuals and recorded their statements. They are likely to be treated as witnesses as the investigation progresses.

Additionally, several youths in the 18-20 age group have also come under the scanner, with their exact role in the network yet to be established. Officials said the probe remains ongoing, focusing on unravelling the financial ecosystem, digital communications, and potential cross-border connections linked to the case.