Over 10k IT aspirants to get access to global courses through Skill Development Mission

The ministry of skill development is taking initiatives to provide access to international courses and job opportunities for IT aspirants in Uttar Pradesh, said Kapil Dev Agarwal, the minister in the state government responsible for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship.

In a recent press statement, he highlighted that, under the Skill Development Mission, the initial phase of the programme aims to grant 10,000 students from government-recognised engineering and polytechnic colleges access to professional courses from international institutions. Upon completion, students will receive globally recognised certificates, enhancing their employability both nationally and internationally.

To address the shortage of trained personnel in the state’s IT sector, the ministry has adopted an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) policy, establishing proper standards for electronic devices. This policy is expected to eliminate the scarcity of skilled engineers and contribute to a significant increase in their numbers.

The entire mission will be executed in collaboration with Red Hat, a subsidiary of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM). “The courses will be prepared by IBM keeping in view the global demand, and arrangements for certification recognised in different countries will also be ensured for the students receiving training,” said Agarwal in the press statement.