Over 81,000 criminals convicted in UP since March 2017

LUCKNOW The Prosecution Directorate of the UP Police made significant strides in combating crime and successfully prosecuted over 80,000 criminals over the past seven and a half years, demonstrating the effectiveness of its legal advocacy across various state courts.

Over 81,196 criminals were convicted since March 2017. Of these, 54 were awarded death penalty, 3,125 life imprisonment, at least 9,076 were sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and 16,941 sentenced to less than 10 years in prison, said ADG Deepesh Juneja.

The directorate had been sidelined under previous administrations, but the Yogi Adityanath-led state government prioritised its role, enhancing its capacity to tackle crime effectively.

In the last 16 months, as part of Operation Conviction, the police and prosecution department convicted and sentenced nearly 52,000 criminals. Specifically in cases involving women and children, 28,700 criminals were punished for serious offences, including sexual assault and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Of these, 16,565 criminals were punished for sexual crimes and related offences, with nine of them sentenced death, 1,720 awarded life imprisonment, 4,443 receiving sentences of more than 10 years’ imprisonment, and 10,393 awarded imprisonments below 10 years.

A total of 12,135 criminals were sentenced under the Pocso Act in less than two months of time period since August 24. It included 44 death penalties, 1,354 life sentences, 4,599 sentenced to over 10 years of imprisonment, and 6,138 sentenced to below 10 years’ imprisonment. Additionally, 496 criminals from the state’s most dreaded category were convicted and sentenced, with one receiving the death penalty, 51 sentenced to life imprisonment, 34 getting over 10 years of imprisonment, and 410 sentenced to imprisonment below 10 years in jail.

From March 25, 2022, to August 31, 2024, 29 criminals involved in 42 cases related to identified mafia gangs were convicted and sentenced. This included one death sentence, five life sentences, seven sentences of more than 10 years of imprisonment, and 29 sentences of imprisonment below 10 years.