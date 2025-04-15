Panic amid blaze at Lok Bandhu: Attendants left belongings and carried patients out of wards

LUCKNOW After smoke was first noticed on the second floor on Monday night, a scene of chaos and panic unfolded at the Lok Bandhu Hospital, where a fire incident prompted evacuation of nearly 200 patients. Patients and their attendants ran to save their lives, and with little time to react, most of them had to abandon their belongings, including cash and essential items. Patients being transferred to a general ward of Civil Hospital following a fire incident at Lok Bandhu Hospital, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

For Manju Mishra, 60, who was admitted to the emergency ward, the nightmare became real when her son, Vipin Kumar Mishra, was alerted about the fire by hospital staff. “I had to lift my mother on my shoulders and rush her outside the hospital. It took 20 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. It was a close shave — we were lucky,” recalled Vipin.

Ashok Kumar, 52, a resident of Ashiana with a fractured leg, shared how he was left screaming for help in his ward. “I called my son who had gone out to get medicines. He rushed back, picked me up, and carried me out just in time. My surgery was scheduled for the next day, but got postponed due to a machine failure. I never thought I’d be escaping a fire instead.”

Another patient, Kanhai, 50, also admitted with a fractured leg, was rescued by his relatives. “I felt like it was the end. I couldn’t breathe. But somehow, we managed to get him out and brought him to the Civil Hospital,” said Sukh Devi, his wife.

Vinod Maurya, 54, a resident of Alambagh being treated for electrocution injuries, credited his wife and daughter for saving his life. “The ward was filled with smoke. One couldn’t see anything. My family pulled me out just in time. Thankfully, the treatment at Civil Hospital is going well,” he said.

Perhaps the most emotional rescue was that of 16-year-old Palak, who was already struggling with severe diabetes and breathing issues. Her father, Brijendra Kumar, said: “The smoke made it worse. She was gasping for air. I didn’t think twice — I carried her in my arms and ran out. She could have died if I hadn’t been there.”

Following the fire at Lok Bandhu hospital, several patients were safely relocated to nearby hospitals, including Civil Hospital, where they are now under medical care.

“As many as 27 patients were brought here for admission. Five of them were admitted in ICU,” said SR Singh, medical superintendent of Civil Hospital.