People will no longer be misled by empty promises: UP deputy CM attacks SP chief

Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said the former CM underestimated the public’s memory, but the people of the state were now alert and would no longer be misled by empty promises. UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was reacting to the SP chief recent remarks on JPNIC. (HT file)

Reacting on Akhilesh’s recent remarks, Pathak said the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) had been turned into a ‘bastion of corruption’ under the Samajwadi Party regime. “It was built with the hard-earned money of the public and it is not your personal property,” Pathak said.

He further said the Yogi government rectified the misuse by passing a cabinet proposal to transfer the JPNIC to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for public use. The deputy CM said during the Samajwadi Party’s rule, forest land was brazenly encroached upon by planting party flags.

“Trees were felled, forests were destroyed—all under political protection,” he said. Pathak added that under the Yogi government, those responsible for it had been sent to jail and strict action ensured that no one now dared to grab forest land.

He said the mining mafia operated with impunity under the SP regime, enjoying open political patronage. Pathak claimed that the entire mining department had turned into a hub of loot and profit-sharing during that period. “Today, all community health centres and government hospitals in the state are equipped with anti-rabies injections and anti-venom bites—something unheard of during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure,” the deputy CM said.

Pathak also slammed the SP over the Gomti Riverfront project, alleging financial irregularities. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticised the decision to hand over the JPNIC to the LDA, calling it an insult to the legacy of the socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan.