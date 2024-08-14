PGI halts new patient registration at OPD as doctors’ strike begins

In response to a strike called by its resident doctors that started on Tuesday, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has decided to halt the registration of new patients at its outpatient department (OPD) to manage its existing patient load. (For representation)

Only those patients who had scheduled follow-up appointments prior to the strike will be attended to in the OPD. This strike, driven by the resident doctors’ demands for improved working conditions and better pay, has prompted the administration to take proactive steps to mitigate its impact on patient care.

SGPGIMS director Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “Emergency and critical care services, along with the intensive care unit (ICU) services, will continue to function without any interruption. These departments are crucial in handling life-threatening emergencies and critical cases, and their continuous operation is essential for patients’ safety. The administration has assured that adequate staffing and resources will be maintained to handle any surge in emergency cases during the strike period.”

Also, all indoor patient services, including the care of admitted patients, will continue as normal.

The hospital has confirmed that all sample collection services will remain fully operational. This is a critical aspect of ongoing treatments and diagnoses, and SGPGI has made arrangements to ensure that laboratory services are not disrupted.

Professor Dhiman added, “The hospital administration is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to adapt its response to ensure minimal disruption to healthcare services during the strike period.”