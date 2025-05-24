Pharmaceutical sector generated over 70K jobs in 3 yrs: Govt

Pharmaceutical sector has attracted nearly ₹2,845 crore investment and generated over 70,000 jobs in three years, said a press statement issued by state government on Friday. (Pic for representation only)

The state’s ‘Nivesh Mitra’ single window portal—an entirely paperless, online system—has so far facilitated the issuance of over 1.71 lakh licences under digital push with the Uttar Pradesh Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Policy, 2023.

Over the past three years, the state has attracted investments worth approximately ₹2,845 crore in the pharmaceutical sector via the single window portal. This includes investments in manufacturing units, blood centres, and drug retail establishments, said the press statement.

Between the years 2022–23 and 2024–25, around 167 manufacturing units were set up, creating about 3,340 jobs. In the same period, 195 blood centres and 32,475 medicine retail outlets were also established, which created approximately 1,365 and 64,995 jobs respectively.

The Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Policy, 2023 has further strengthened investor confidence. The policy offers several incentives, including a stamp duty exemption of ₹3.89 crore, encouraging new investments and expansion of existing businesses. This has led to a spike in both manufacturing facilities and retail operations within the state.