PM hails Jhansi ‘Jal Saheli’ efforts in reviving Gurari river in parched B’Khand

Jhansi: In the 114th episode of ‘Man Ki Baat’ radio programme aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the diligent efforts of ‘Jal Saheli’, a group of rural women volunteers here, for reviving the almost dried-up Gurari river in Babina block by renovating a worn-out check dam by piling up sacks full of sand. ;Jal Saheli’ members have also been trained in repairing worn-out handpumps which are a major source of water. (SOURCED)

In his message, PM Modi said that this year the monsoon was good and it was important to conserve rain water under ‘catch the rain programme’ so that people did not yearn for water later. Citing examples of various individuals and self help groups who had taken initiatives in this field, he said the ‘Jal Saheli’ of Jhansi in Bundelkhand region (which is known for water scarcity) had set an example by rejuvenating Gurari river which had almost dried up.

He emphasized that ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power) enhances ‘Jal Shakti’ (water power) and ‘Jal Shakti’ in turn strengthened ‘Nari Shakti’.

The noteworthy efforts of the ‘Jal Saheli’ took place in Simrawari village of Babina development block in Jhansi. Around 18 ‘Jal Saheli’ volunteers worked for a week, placing about 1000 sacks of sand to reconstruct a worn-out check dam and also elevated its height. As a result, the thin water stream which was running less than a foot deep, rose to over four feet .

The river which flows through 18 villages before merging with river Betwa helps hundreds of farmers meet their daily demand of water.

The women volunteers’ initiative not only revived the river but also sent a powerful message to society. The water retained in the river now provides an essential resource for local people, serving their bathing needs and providing drinking water for animals.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for recognizing the efforts of the women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Jhansi, particularly in the water-scarce Bundelkhand region. On his X handle, he wrote: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of the efforts made by the women self-help group of Jhansi, who became ‘Jal Saheli’ to revive the dying Gurari river, in his Mann Ki Baat programme is a moment of pride for all of Uttar Pradesh. This recognition will undoubtedly infuse new energy into ongoing water conservation efforts. The ‘Jal Saheli’, who have become a remarkable symbol of women’s empowerment by constructing hundreds of water bodies, have set an exemplary standard for water conservation despite facing many obstacles. Heartfelt congratulations to these women who have become an inspiration for water conservation and sincere thanks to the Prime Minister for his acknowledgment!”

‘Jal Saheli’ is a group of 2000 rural women voulenteers across Bundelkhand who have been promoted by Parmarth NGO. They are mainly skilled to handle water related issues. Apart from rejuvenation of water bodies, they are also involved in creating awareness for water conservation among villagers through a series of ‘Pani Panchayats”. They have also been trained in repairing worn-out handpumps which are a major source of water.

Two of the volunteers have been awarded by the President of India and ministry of water resources in the past for their efforts.