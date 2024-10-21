PM launches Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi on Sunday. The facility is Sankara’s 14th hospital in the country and will undertake 30,000 free eye surgeries every year for patients for poor financial backgrounds, according to a communique. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi on Sunday

The PM congratulated the people of Kashi and the entire Purvanchal on receiving the gift of this modern hospital. He described it as a confluence of modernity and spirituality for Kashi and said, “This hospital established in the city of Lord Shankar will provide better eye care services to the elderly, children and the poor.”

Praising the region, he said, “Kashi has always been a center of religion and culture, and now it is becoming a leader in health services also. Kashi is emerging as a major healthcare hub in Uttar Pradesh.”

He mentioned how he has valued the support and affection of Shankaracharyas throughout his life and felt honored to welcome Jagadguru Shankaracharya to Kashi as a public representative.

PM Modi also remembered business tycoon Rakesh Jhunjhunwala at the event. He said, “Jhunjhunwala ji had a unique identity in the business world, but he was also deeply involved in social work. His legacy continues through his family, and this hospital is a testament to that.”

This eye-care facility has been set up with an investment of ₹110 crore. The hospital will function on a cross-subsidisation model (75:25 model) wherein the income from paying patients (25% of beneficiaries) will subsidise the costs of free surgeries for 75% of beneficiaries.

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, seers and others were also present during the occasion. The facility was set up with support of the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family and Sankara Eye Foundation, USA. Tamil Nadu-based Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust also supports Sankara Eye Hospital.

Murali Krishnamurthy, the executive chairman of Sankara Eye Foundation, USA, said: “The hospital’s approach will enable more people in Varanasi and its surrounding cities and villages to avail high quality eye-care.”

Dr R.V. Ramani, the founder and managing trustee of Sankara Eye Foundation, said, “Our goal is to touch five lakh free surgeries, pan-India, annually by 2030.”

Dr S V Balasubramaniam, the chairman of SEFI, said: “The Foundation’s vision is to reach eye care to as many people as possible. We are looking at different regions up north as there are villages and cities that are in need of eye care infrastructure.” Rekha Jhunjhunwala, a member of the Board of Trustees of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust, said: “The hospital at Varanasi is yet another step in aiding people in different regions of North India. Our mission matches with Sankara’s and hence this collaboration is ideal as it ensures hi-tech eye care.”