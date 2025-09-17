PM Modi among world’s most visionary leaders: Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “one of the most visionary and popular leaders in the world, and a global statesman” and said that under his leadership, India has transformed into a nation that inspires others. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with deputy CM Brajesh Pathak during launch of Sewa Pakhwada to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Lucknow, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

He launched Seva Pakhwada 2025 from Lucknow to mark the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister and extended greetings and best wishes on behalf of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, praising the PM’s leadership and vision.

Adityanath said in the past 11 years, Modi’s leadership created “unprecedented benchmarks” of success in every sector, from economy, infrastructure, investments and education to healthcare, agriculture, rural development and empowerment of the poor, farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

A special programme was organised that senior cabinet colleagues of Adityanath including two deputy chief ministers, Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, attended at GPO Park here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, the CM said Seva Pakhwada is being observed from September 17 to October 2, featuring a series of creative and socially unifying activities. He said under Seva Pakhvada, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the pioneer of Antyodaya, will be celebrated on September 25. He said the programme will continue till October 2, marking the birth anniversaries of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He said it was due to the inclusive vision of the PM that 25 crore people moved above the poverty line in the last 11 years. The Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has been completed after 500 years, while the Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been redeveloped, drawing global attention, he added.

The Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines have been rejuvenated, and the Mahakal corridor along with the beautification of other religious sites stand as symbols of a resurgent India. He said significant initiatives have also honuored great personalities like Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas and Maharishi Valmiki, marking milestones in social justice and empowerment.

He also referred to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and said when the world was struggling in uncertainty, India emerged as a model under PM Modi’s guidance.

He said the first phase of Seva Pakhwada has begun with the campaign “Healthy Women, Empowered Family.” Under this initiative, women’s health check-ups, nutrition programmes and awareness drives are being conducted. Launched from Lucknow, the campaign is now being expanded across the state.

Alongside this, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is organising blood donation camps in every district. In the coming days, health camps and screening programmes will be held at health and wellness centres, PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals and medical colleges, ensuring free services for the needy while spreading awareness about health.

He said a “Viksit India and Viksit Uttar Pradesh”, a self-reliant India and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh, are interconnected goals and Prime Minister Modi’s Vision 2047 serves as the guiding framework for achieving these objectives.

CM inaugurates exhibition on Modi’s life journey

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated an exhibition focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life journey. Organised at the GPO Park here, it showcased different phases of Modi’s life — from his childhood to his journey as the nation’s leader, also focusing on the initiatives of his government.

The CM had a look at the photos on display with interest. He said similar exhibitions are being organized in every district of the state, stated an official release.

The exhibition will remain open to the public for the next 15 days and provides an opportunity for students and citizens alike to draw inspiration from the Prime Minister’s remarkable life and achievements.

A picture of Modi as a child was exhibited at the entrance with the title ‘Bachpan’ and described how Modi was inspired by the lessons he got from his mother in his childhood. Another picture narrates how Modi served the soldiers during the 1962 and 1965 wars with another one saying how he went to the Himalayas as a youth.