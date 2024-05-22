PM visits Sankat Mochan Temple in Kashi, offers prayers

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sankat Mochan Temple on Tuesday to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. This marked the Prime Minister’s first visit to the temple since the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. (HT FILE)

The Prime Minister was accompanied by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The temple complex resonated with the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ upon their arrival. Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi greeted the devotees with folded hands.

After attending the Nari Shakti Samvad programme, he travelled directly to the temple by road. Along the way, Modi and Yogi greeted the people standing by, shaking hands and acknowledging their support.

CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the PM at the temple. The Prime Minister got ‘prasad’ and a ‘Tulsi garland’ from the temple and circumambulated the temple after offering prayers to Shri Ram, Lakshman and Janaki.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited ‘Kashi Ke Kotwal’ Kaal Bhairav last Tuesday before nomination. MLA Neelkanth Tiwari also accompanied the chief minister.