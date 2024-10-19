Police on Friday rescued a woman who had consumed a poisonous substance, from near Vikramaditya Marg here, they said. The 26-year-old from Kalyanpur in Kanpur Nagar had alleged that a PAC constable sexually assaulted her last year. Police rescue woman who consumed poison

The survivor, who had reached Lucknow on Friday, was spotted while she was going towards Hazratganj, and rushed to Civil Hospital where she was undergoing treatment at its emergency ward, said police.

The Lucknow police, in a statement, said the woman had lodged an FIR against the constable, who was then deployed the 37th Battalion PAC, Kanpur, under Section 376 IPC (rape) and others.

“During the investigation, the accused was arrested and is currently out on bail. The charge sheet in this case was filed a year ago from Kalyanpur, Kanpur Nagar and the matter is pending in the Court,” said DCP Central Raveena Tyagi.

“Kanpur Nagar Police has been informed about this incident, and further action is underway,” the statement by police read.