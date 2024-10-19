Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police rescue woman who consumed poison

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 19, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The survivor, who had reached Lucknow on Friday, was spotted while she was going towards Hazratganj, and rushed to Civil Hospital where she was undergoing treatment at its emergency ward, said police.

Police on Friday rescued a woman who had consumed a poisonous substance, from near Vikramaditya Marg here, they said. The 26-year-old from Kalyanpur in Kanpur Nagar had alleged that a PAC constable sexually assaulted her last year.

Police rescue woman who consumed poison
Police rescue woman who consumed poison

The survivor, who had reached Lucknow on Friday, was spotted while she was going towards Hazratganj, and rushed to Civil Hospital where she was undergoing treatment at its emergency ward, said police.

The Lucknow police, in a statement, said the woman had lodged an FIR against the constable, who was then deployed the 37th Battalion PAC, Kanpur, under Section 376 IPC (rape) and others.

“During the investigation, the accused was arrested and is currently out on bail. The charge sheet in this case was filed a year ago from Kalyanpur, Kanpur Nagar and the matter is pending in the Court,” said DCP Central Raveena Tyagi.

“Kanpur Nagar Police has been informed about this incident, and further action is underway,” the statement by police read.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On