Power connection scam in Noida: UPPCL sacks 3 engineers, bans pay hike of 13 others

LUCKNOW The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) sacked three engineers and ordered a permanent ban on the salary hike of 13 other personnel, besides temporarily staying pay hike of one employee for their alleged involvement in the temporary power connection scam in Noida and Greater Noida.

UPPCL chairman M Devraj issued orders to this effect here on Monday after a three-tier investigation against the accused.

An executive engineer, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and a junior engineer were among those whose services were terminated.

The inquiry committees found that the engineers and other personnel found guilty issued temporary power connections of very low capacity for the construction of multi-storey residential and commercial apartments besides committing many other irregularities during their posting in Noida and Greater Noida.

The scam involving builders-engineers nexus, reported by HT in September-October last year, was believed to have caused massive revenue loss to the corporation.