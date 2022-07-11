Power connection scam in Noida: UPPCL sacks 3 engineers, bans pay hike of 13 others
LUCKNOW The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) sacked three engineers and ordered a permanent ban on the salary hike of 13 other personnel, besides temporarily staying pay hike of one employee for their alleged involvement in the temporary power connection scam in Noida and Greater Noida.
UPPCL chairman M Devraj issued orders to this effect here on Monday after a three-tier investigation against the accused.
An executive engineer, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and a junior engineer were among those whose services were terminated.
The inquiry committees found that the engineers and other personnel found guilty issued temporary power connections of very low capacity for the construction of multi-storey residential and commercial apartments besides committing many other irregularities during their posting in Noida and Greater Noida.
The scam involving builders-engineers nexus, reported by HT in September-October last year, was believed to have caused massive revenue loss to the corporation.
Drones to be used for monitoring Kanwar pilgrimage: Uttarakhand police
To thwart terror attacks, violence and anti-social activity during the upcoming Kanwar fair, drones will be used by the Uttarakhand police to monitor the Mela zone, officials said on Monday. The monsoonal two-week Kanwar fair commences from July 14 onwards. A special Kanwar Mela Cell in charge has also been appointed for the first time. Inspector Bharti has been given charge of it.
Haryana: Govt accords additional security to MLAs who received threat calls
In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday held a meeting with top brass of the state police and it was decided that they will be protected by four or five additional security personnel. The Speaker held a meeting with Director General of Police P K Agrawal, Additional DGP, CID, Alok Mittal, ADGP (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar and IG (Security) Saurabh Singh.
Khattar congratulates 94-year-old gold medallist from Haryana
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated Bhagwani Devi, 94, for winning three medals, including a gold, in the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships held in Finland. Bhagwani has won the gold in 100-metre race in the senior-citizen category at the athletics championships held in Tampere. Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put. World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10.
CISF jawan cheated of ₹1.50 lakh while updating Aadhaar card in Kharghar
Kharghar police and Cyber Cell of Navi Mumbai are jointly investigating a case wherein a 36-year-old CISF jawan, who was trying to update his Aadhaar card online, was cheated of ₹1.50 lakh on Saturday. “Before linking, he had to update the Aadhaar card and hence he did a Google search on the nearest centres to update it. He found a mobile number and placed a call,” a police officer said.
Traffic police take it upon themselves to fill potholes in Thane
While the concerned authorities failed to provide any respite from potholes on Thane roads, the traffic police came to the rescue of commuters. The police filled most of the potholes since early morning on Monday. As a result, the traffic situation was better than last week, especially along the Ghodbunder Road and Eastern Express Highway. Apart from the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the traffic in Thane city was comparatively moving rather than being stuck.
