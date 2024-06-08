Prayagraj @ 45.2 degrees C, joins list of hottest U.P. cities

For the eighth consecutive day, Uttar Pradesh cities, particularly from West UP, recorded the hottest day in the country. On Saturday, Prayagraj emerged as the hottest city in India with mercury breaching the 45 degrees-Celsius mark. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Between June 1 to 8, UP cities set a new benchmark in terms of maximum temperature. On June 7, Jhansi blazed at 45.8 degrees Celsius; on June 6, Orai sizzled at 45.2, on June 5, it was Fatehpur where mercury rose to 46.2 degrees Celsius, on June 4, again Jhansi at 46.8 degrees, on June 3 Kanpur (IAF) set a record at 46.8 degrees, on June 2, Fatehpur was blazing at 46.2 and on June 1 again Jhansi’s day temperature remained highest in the country at 46.9 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 42-45°C in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh and in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh. These are above normal by 2 to 4°C in these areas. Heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh too, as a result mercury rose to 45.2 degrees Celsius in Prayagraj.

Heat wave conditions are likely at some places over West Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, which are also likely at some places over East Uttar Pradesh, according to a social media post of the IMD.