Prayagraj Nagar Nigam’s heritage building set for mega restoration
The officials said after ASI’s nod, the plan is to restore the 100-year-old building to its former glory
The dilapidated heritage building of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) would be soon restored to its former glory. PNN officials have invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the selection of an architectural conservation firm or an architect for conservation, renovation and giving the building a face-lift besides strengthening its structure.
In December 2021, a portion of the ceiling of the main hall of the PNN office building collapsed due to corrosion in the girder supporting it. Following the incident, a letter was sent to Archaeological Survey India (ASI) to analyse the condition of the building and give their report, informed PNN officials.
ASI, upon analysing the main building, had asked PNN to work on the conservation, keeping in view its historical and colonial importance. Therefore, PNN has decided to engage a reputed conservation firm or architect practising in India for renovation and giving the building a face-lift, officials added.
PNN, earlier known as Allahabad Municipal Corporation, was established in 1863 as the Municipal Board of Allahabad under Act 26 of 1850. The board was changed to a corporation in 1959. The total site area of the PNN building is approximately 6 hectares and the main building which has colonial architecture features covers an area of approximately 4,000 sq metres and houses various departmental offices of the Nagar Nigam.
“The main building of PNN is a colonial building which was built more than 100 years ago. The building is very well-planned, and the walls are made of well oxidized English burnt bricks and lime surkhi mortar used as binding material. Over the years several new constructions were added to it, but now we want the entire structure to be restored as well as strengthened. We hope to achieve this as soon as possible”, said Chandra Mohan Garg, commissioner, Prayagraj Municipal.
“At present, several cracks have been observed at various locations of the building and a small portion of the roof collapsed due to corrosion of the girder. The building has several iron beams which are in a rusted condition and need restoration”, said Amarjeet Singh, one of the corporators of the city.
