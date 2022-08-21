Prayagraj: Three held for hurling crude bombs in Meerganj

Kotwali police on Sunday arrested three persons including a cricketer in connection with crude bomb explosions in the Meerganj area on Friday morning. Police recovered 12 crude bombs and a scooty from their possession. Other youths involved in the attack are still at large, police said.

Police officials said a resident of Dhumanganj area, Rakesh Yadav had come to Meerganj area of Kotwali on August 5, where he had a tiff with some persons over parking his bike. Rakesh then asked for help from his friend Sanjay to avenge the assault on him. Sanjay introduced him to one Abhinandan aka Pollard of Katra who took ₹10,000 for hurling crude bombs in Meerganj area. Pollard then hired Akash and Karan for ₹2,000 and sent them to hurl crude bombs. The duo threw two crude bombs outside the shop of one Yaqub and fled on their scooty. Sub-Inspector Gyanesh Singh said, “The culprits were identified through CCTV footage which led to the arrest of Akash. On his confession, police arrested Rakesh Yadav and Abhinandan aka Pollard of Katra. Efforts are on to arrest Sanjay and Karan also.”

Investigations revealed that Abhinandan aka Pollard is a cricketer and plays for some local teams, police said.