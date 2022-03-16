Prayagraj’s Motilal Nehru hospital bags NQAS certification
The government-run multi-speciality Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital of Prayagraj has been given National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The achievement makes the hospital eligible to receive better funding to further improve facilities and quality of services in the days to come, informed officials.
Established in 1867, the hospital was earlier known as Colvin Hospital and was named MLN divisional hospital with effect from January 16, 1974.
With this new achievement, Prayagraj has three NQAS certified institutions with the District Women’s (Dufferin) Hospital and community health centre (CHC)-Pratappur having already earned the certifications.
NQAS are currently available for district hospitals, community and primary health centres. The NQAS team had inspected the MLN Hospital in February this year. The report of the three-day visit from February 17 to 19 was made public on March 10. In this, the hospital bagged an impressive 80% marks earning the coveted certificate.
During the visit, a three-member team visited and evaluated 10 departments of the hospital, including outdoor-indoor patients, pharmacy, blood bank, radiology, operation theatre and laboratory, among others. Eight areas of concern, including kitchen, laundry, sanitation, general administration, were included in the auxiliary department of the checklist.
Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital’s chief medical superintendent Dr Indu Kannojia said that the quality of services at the hospital have improved as per the set standards. The report of the NQAS team shows that the hospital met the standard of corrective action, he added.
