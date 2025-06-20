Pre-monsoon rain cools down Lucknow, IMD predicts monsoon in 24-36 hrs

Pre-monsoon showers lashed the state capital on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat and humidity, while lowering the temperature noticeably. Pre-monsoon showers lashed the state capital on Thursday evening, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

According to the meteorological department, the monsoon is expected to arrive on schedule. “Pre-monsoon thundershowers have already started in Lucknow. If the current pattern continues, the monsoon could reach Lucknow within the next 24 to 36 hours,” stated Mohd Danish, senior scientist at the met department on Thursday evening. The maximum temperature was recorded at 37.2°C, while the minimum stood at 28.1°C.

On Friday, the city is expected to witness an overcast sky with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C and 25°C, respectively. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by strong surface winds, with speeds ranging between 35 to 45 kmph, stated IMD.

The southwest monsoon entered Uttar Pradesh through Sonbhadra on its usual date of arrival on Wednesday.

Etawah recorded the highest rainfall on Thursday with 40 mm, followed by Churk, which received 38.4 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the northern limit of monsoon (NLM) now extends through Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Sonbhadra, Ballia, and further east into Nepal. The IMD stated that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance over a large part of the state in the next 2–3 days.

Weather officials said that a well-marked low-pressure area has developed over northeastern Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, extending up to the upper troposphere. Additionally, an east-west through stretch from South Punjab to South Assam, passing through North Madhya Pradesh, is also influencing regional weather conditions.

As this system is expected to move northwestward in the next 24 hours, combined with other favourable synoptic conditions, the state is likely to witness a significant increase in rainfall activity. The IMD has predicted widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across several districts.