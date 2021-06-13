President may lay the foundation of Ayush varsity in Gorakhpur

President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to lay the foundation-stone of Ayush University at Gorakhpur in the end of this month.

District magistrate of Gorakhpur K Vijyendra Pandian said on Sunday that acquisition of around 52-acre land for the university in Bhathat area of the district had been completed and a team of the district administration officers inspected the land on Saturday after the instruction from the state government for the foundation-laying programme at the end of the month.

The officers have been directed to clear all the encroachments on the acquired land to construct a drain to clear the water-logging during the rainy season. The officers were also directed to construct three helipads. The construction agency as well as architects had completed the survey of the land, he said.

A district administration officer, who did not wish to be named, said during visit to Delhi on June 11, chief minister Yogi Aditynath had extended invitation to President Ram Nath Kovind for the foundation-laying ceremony and the district administration had been directed to start the preparation. The President might lay the foundation of the university through virtual medium or be there at Gorakhpur as he is likely to visit UP on June 22, he said.

Earlier, the state government had planned to organize the foundation laying ceremony in mid- January of the University which has been named Maha Yogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, but due to litigation over the land acquired at Malmaliya village and later at Bhassthan village, the programme was delayed. The second wave of the Covid delayed the programme further, he said.

During his visit to Gorakhpur on Sunday, the chief minister was to review the preparations for the foundation programme as well as the construction of the university building, but due to inclement weather his visit was cancelled. The state government plans to spend ₹815 crore on the construction of the university. In December last year, the PWD had earmarked ₹29,987.83 lakh for the construction work for the university. The Ayush University will be run according to the guidelines of the Central Council of Indian Medicine on the establishment of Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy educational institutions, the officer said.

The state government has decided to affiliate all the 98 Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy colleges in the state with the new university. The state government has planned to complete the construction of the administrative building, information and evaluation centre, hospital building, residential block by December 2021, construction of academic block and hostel by June 2022. A guest house, auditorium and other structures are scheduled to be constructed in the third phase. The academic session of the university is likely to commence in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made temporary arrangement for the Vice-Chancellor and 25 staff on the premises of the Sitapur Eye Hospital located in the Gorakhpur city area.