Raj Bisaria: Theatre world, Lucknow lose a legend

The curtain has fallen on an illustrious aspect of Lucknow’s cultural life with the demise of the legendary Raj Bisaria, a doyen and architect of modern theatre who was synonymous with the city and put Uttar Pradesh on the country’s map when it came to the world of dramatic arts, on Friday evening. Raj Bisaria (HT Photo)

He is survived by his wife and his daughter, who is settled with her husband in London.

The theatre community has described his passing as the loss of a visionary whose impact on Indian theatre transcends generations.

Born on November 10, 1935, Bisaria remained active till he was confined to bed around 15 days back, said Arun Trivedi, former director, Bhartendu Natya Akademi (2012-16).

Like many stalwarts in every sphere, the ascension to the world of renown was preceded by rejection for Bisaria.

Over 70 years ago, as a young student, he wanted to act in a play of Lucknow University’s department of English in 1953 but he was turned down on the ground that “he is too lean and thin with a flat nose.” But those who rejected him never knew that they were saying no to someone who would be known as the ‘father of modern theatre’, in the days to come.

This rejection did not make him lapse into dejection, rather it fortified his spirit and he went on to form the Theatre Arts Workshop in 1966 and Bhartendu Natya Akademi in 1976, which has produced thousands of theatre graduates.

“He was someone who made me what I am today,” Trivedi said.

Besides being an icon in the world of dramatic arts, Padma Shri Prof Raj Bisaria was a professor of English in Lucknow University.

In the 50s, when people believed that actors are born, he laid out the mantra of “training before performance” and started infusing sensibility, discipline and sophistication into the art of theatre.

He founded University Theatre Group in 1962, Theatre Arts Workshop four years later, Bharatendu Natya Akademi (now Bharatendu Academy of Dramatic Arts), which was the country’s second full-fledged drama school after National School of Drama (NSD) followed by U.P.’s first repertory in 1980, said Arun Trivedi.

“ Raj Bisaria was decorated with several honours, including Padma Shri (1990), Yash Bharti (1994), UP Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1988), Rashtriya Kalidas Samman (2015), besides Senior Fellowship: The Mind of Director and Tagore National Fellowship: Shakespeare’s India Summer,” said noted theatre personality Surya Mohan Kulshrestha.

The mortal remains of Raj Bisaria will be taken to Bhartendu Natya Akademi at 10am on Saturday where artists and dignitaries will pay tribute to him.