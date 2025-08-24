Ram Temple Trust member no more, CM Yogi expresses grief

Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a scion of Ayodhya’s erstwhile royal family who passed away late on Saturday night at his residence Raj Sadan in Ayodhya following a cardiac arrest, was cremated at the Saryu banks on Sunday evening. Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra played a significant role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. (Sourced)

Popularly known as “Pappu Bhaiya”, Mishra, 71, was associated with the King Darshan Singh lineage of Ayodhya. As the news of his demise spread, a pall of gloom descended on the temple town.

Expressing profound grief over Mishra’s death, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X wrote: “The death of Raj Sadan chief Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra is an irreparable loss. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and give the family strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti.”

According to Bimlendra Mohan’s brother Shailendra Mohan Mishra, the former’s health deteriorated suddenly on Saturday night after a sharp drop in his blood pressure. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be saved. His wife Jyotsna Mishra passed away last year.

Mishra played a significant role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He was regarded as a key pillar of Ayodhya’s cultural and religious identity. His contributions include donating land for the temple’s construction.

Several ministers and public representatives reached Ayodhya to pay their respects to the departed soul. People waited in long queues to pay their late respects to him.

Early life and family

Mishra was born into the royal family of Ayodhya to Maharani Vimla Devi and Dr Ramendra Mohan Mishra. Since he was the first male heir in several generations, his childhood was marked by strict security measures. Despite this, he pursued his interests in literature and politics. Mishra also unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Faizabad constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.

Ram temple movement

Mishra was one of the first members chosen for the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust when it was formed in 2020. His efforts were acknowledged by various leaders, including PM Narendra Modi.

After the disputed structure was demolished in 1992, he donated a silver throne for Ram Lalla. On August 5, 2020 during the Bhoomi Pujan, he again donated a grand silver throne to the Ram Mandir Trust for the four brothers, including Ram Lalla.

When the process of formation of the Trust started, the first senior member chosen by PM Modi was Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra. Till then the responsibility of the receiver of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex was with the commissioner of Ayodhya. After the Trust came into existence, this charge was formally handed over to Mishra.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, fertiliser and logistics minister Satish Sharma and the CM’s advisor Awanish Awasthi, former Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh and Ram Mandir Trust general secretary Champat Rai were prominent among those who paid their last respects to Mishra.