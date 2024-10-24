Ramkinkar’s legacy should be preserved, shared: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay’s life will continue to inspire the followers of Sanatan Dharma, adding that his legacy should be preserved through a “smriti granth” and shared with the public. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FIle Photo)

Adityanath made the remarks at a ‘Bhavanjali’ programme organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan to mark the birth centenary of Upadhyay, a Padma Bhushan recipient and an expert on the Ramcharitmanas.

The chief minister said the birth centenary year of Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay is particularly significant, as it coincides with the year when Shri Ram Lalla has been enthroned in Ayodhya after 500 years.

Emphasising the significant role of Upadhyay’s stories during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he said, “The narratives of Ramkinkar served to awaken the public much like Tulsidas did during the era of foreign invaders. Tulsidas refused to become a courtier to the then king, declaring Lord Shri Ram as the sole king of India. He initiated Ramlilas in every village, a tradition that continues today without government support, thereby strengthening the values of Sanatan Dharma.”

Adityanath also said, “It is a matter of immense pride for us to be part of the centenary celebrations of a remarkable individual whose life was rooted in the ideals of Sanatan Dharma and Lord Shri Ram. Yug Tulsi Pandit Ramkinkar devoted his entire life to Shri Ram and Tulsi literature. His unique interpretations and perspectives will continue to inspire followers of Sanatan Dharma for generations.”

Referring to the Yajurveda, CM highlighted the characteristics of great individuals, stating that the scriptures speak of two types of men: “Prakrit Purush” and “Vishisht Purush.”

He said Ramkinkar’s work and its impact demonstrated his ability to inspire society by thinking beyond the conventional.

Highlighting the distinctive style of Upadhyay, the chief minister noted that he brought a new perspective to the Ramkatha.

His narratives impacted not just the common people but also esteemed figures like the nation’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, he said.

For nearly six decades, he dedicated himself to serving Sanatan Dharma through Ramcharitmanas, Adityanath said.

“This year marks the birth centenary of Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay. We should compile his memories into a commemorative book and distribute it widely, ensuring that his life and work serve as an inspiration for future generations,” he said.