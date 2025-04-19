‘Reality shows are commercial, music is above money’

What helps a youth become a better musician—gharanas or reality shows? (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Music is a part of life. It is the highest form of discipline. It is like a painting made using our breath. The purpose of receiving any kind of training is to ultimately live a disciplined and beautiful life. Those who are god-gifted and so talented that their voice emits happiness go to reality shows these days, but their talent is not channelised in the correct way. Their talents are used commercially. However, music is above money; it is the highest good. Music should be used to bring a positive change in humanity.

In the age of jazz, pop and rap, is there a need for one to learn and experiment with different kinds of music?

I believe that even Kishore [Kumar] and Lata [Mangeshkar] were my gurus, but I’m my biggest disciple. In music, it is important that we learn from all forms of music. Something like jazz, which has a lot to offer, but we must not forget about popularising the classical forms among the people of the world.

What is your message to the youth interested in learning music?

There are four essential things that one must learn before learning music: love, trust, devotion and dedication. Music is not like a fast-delivery application that one learns and performs on a stage the next day. One must have a love for music, trust in one’s talents and teachers, devote a good amount of time to the craft and be dedicated to it. Above all, one will not be a good musician until he starts loving humanity. Also, they should be disciplined in their habits: meaning eating dinner before sunset and sleeping on time so that they rise early the next morning. These days, young singers compromise with their voice by staying awake longer.

How do you feel about coming to Lucknow, the land of Begum Akhtar? What do you think about folk music of the state and its contribution to classical music?

With time, a lot has changed. People’s work and their lives have also changed. The times of Begum Akhtar were different and the way she worked on her craft is truly an inspiration. It is important that people talk about and remember the contributions of Begum Akhtar and other singers of the region. As far as folk music of the state is concerned, may it be Chaiti, Kajri or any other form, all have played a crucial role in transforming the Indian classical music.