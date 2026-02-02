Javed Akhtar discusses morality, religion and society

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar drew a sharp distinction between personal goodness and organised religion at the annual memorial event for veteran left leader Shankar Dayal Tiwari on Sunday. Javed Akhtar (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“I deeply respect religious people who are genuinely good human beings,” Akhtar said, but added that religion by itself does not necessarily produce moral societies.

Pointing to global examples, he remarked that if religion alone created ethical individuals, the Middle East would have been far more peaceful. “In contrast, Western Europe, where churches are often empty, has more justice, freedom and better safety for women,” he observed.

The Shankar Dayal Tewari Memorial Committee organised the event at the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Akademi to mark Tiwari’s birth anniversary. Writers, intellectuals, artists and activists attended to remember his ideological legacy and commitment to social justice.

As the chief speaker, Akhtar offered sharp observations on ethics in a wide-ranging conversation on poetry, language, morality and religion.

Speaking on morality, Akhtar said human emotions and conduct have natural limits. “A person can only run to a point, see to a point, or even grieve to a point. Beyond that, human beings recover. Even nobility has its limits,” he said, noting that morality cannot be stretched endlessly or imposed artificially.

He stressed that morality should not be confused with fear or greed. “Lalach aur darr morality nahi hai (Greed and fear are not morality),” Akhtar said, drawing applause from the audience.

Veteran Lucknow-based actor and retired scientist Dr Anil Kumar Rastogi, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, was also present. Members of Comrade Tiwari’s family, including his daughter Dr Anjali Tiwari, attended along with several comrades, writers and admirers.