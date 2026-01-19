Retd railway man held for killing live-in partner, burning body

JHANSI The UP Police arrested a retired railway employee from Jhansi, who allegedly murdered a woman with whom he was involved in an extramarital affair and whom he considered his third wife. The accused’s second wife and their son were also held for helping him dispose of the body after it was burnt by the accused, said officials. As per the admission of the main accused, the woman had started asking for money frequently and quarrelled if it was not given to her. (Pic for representation)

Late on Sunday night, the trio was booked under sections 103(1), 238(a), 61(2)(a) of the BNS and held after the complaint of the deceased’s first husband, Rajkumar Raikwar. The police will also get the DNA test of the woman’s mortal remains conducted, said SSP (Jhansi) BBGTS Murthy.

Ram Singh Parihar, 63, who retired as a senior technician from Indian Railways in 2022, had two wives, both named Geeta. While the first one was living in Jhansi’s Nandanpura, the second one was living near Saiyar Gate. Singh had met the deceased, Preeti Raikwar, 32, around a decade ago. She was already married, having three children, and used to live in Dely village, said the SSP.

Singh and Preeti used to meet frequently and later on started living together in a rented house in Lehar Gaon area. As per the admission of the main accused, Preeti had started asking for money frequently and quarrelled if it was not given to her. She had allegedly started meeting a retired army personnel who was owner of a beauty salon.

Fed up with the “frequent exploitation” by Preeti for money and her relationship with another man, Ram Singh decided to eliminate her. He allegedly axed her to death on January 8, burnt her body and concealed the remains in a blue trunk. For this, he took help of his second wife and their 19-year-old son Nitin. He brought a big blue trunk and two quintals of wood with which he burnt the body’s remains, said police.

Earlier, the accused had tried to dispose of the body in a blue drum, which was also recovered from the site of the murder. The idea was dropped after the body did not fit into the drum. Ram Singh then decided to dispose of the trunk, for which his son called for a loader autorickshaw to transport the trunk to their Saiyar Gate residence past midnight (Saturday). Sensing something fishy, auto driver, Jai Singh Pal, alerted the police, after which the accused were caught.

Upon preliminary investigation, burnt bone fragments and charcoal-like substances were found in the box, following which a forensic team was called for detailed analysis.

A woman, identified as Geeta, was also there at the residence where the box was recovered. Upon interrogation, she told the police that she was Ram Singh’s second wife.

According to the police, Geeta told them that Ram Singh was involved in an extramarital affair and that he had killed the woman, whom he considered as his third wife.

Geeta claimed that Ram Singh was being harassed by the woman with demands for money and so he killed her and confessed the crime to Geeta.

Police teams inspected the rented room after Geeta’s admission, and the initial observations pointed to the commission of the crime.