: A 28-year-old intern of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) died under mysterious circumstances after having dinner at a hospital’s hostel under Sushant Golf City police station limits late Wednesday night, confirmed police officials on Thursday. The hospital authorities, however, stated that the death was caused due to sudden cardiac arrest. RMLIMS intern dies under mysterious circumstances after having dinner

Inspector in-charge of Sushant Golf City, Anjani Kumar Mishra informed that the deceased identified as Vivek Kumar Pandey (28), a resident of Delhi, was intern at the hospital while pursuing his MBBS course. He said Pandey was residing in the hostel of the RMLIMS’s hostel located behind its hospital near Ekana International Stadium.

He said the victim had dinner with other students of the hostel and went to sleep at around 12 at night, and soon after he complained about feeling suffocated and uneasy. His colleagues rushed him to RML hospital emergency in Vibhuti Khand where he succumbed during the treatment, he added.

The inspector said the deceased’s parents, who reached Lucknow early morning on Thursday, have not given any written complaint and they do not want any legal proceedings to be initiated. He said the hospital authorities handed over the student’s body to the family.

Confirming the death, the media and public relations cell of the RMLIMS said the young doctor was admitted with complaints of recurrent vomiting and chest discomfort lasting for approximately two hours. His initial reports were normal, but he suddenly developed cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

Despite timely medical attention, an unfortunate incident occurred, and the entire RMLIMS community is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss, the press release from RMLIMS stated.