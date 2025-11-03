Robust judicial system essential for democracy, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised that a robust judicial system is essential for democracy and underscored the importance of harmony between the judiciary and the legal fraternity. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at the convocation of the Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Addressing graduating students at the fourth convocation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, he said, “The rule of law becomes truly effective when there is coordination between the Bench and the Bar—the Bench represents wisdom, and the Bar represents sensitivity. When wisdom and sensitivity come together, true justice takes shape.”

He further stated that the stronger the judiciary, the easier it becomes to achieve the objectives of good governance.

Referring to the ancient ideal of Ram Rajya, he said just and impartial governance can be realised today through modern systems of good governance.

He also said integrated court complexes are being established in Uttar Pradesh and funds have also been released simultaneously for 10 districts.

“To ensure swift justice for women and children, more than 380 fast-track and POCSO courts have been established, while Lok Adalats are being strengthened to promote quick and amicable dispute resolution. Forensic laboratories have been set up in every police range, and the UP State Forensic Institute now provides specialized training to youth”, he said.

He also said the state government is promoting e-Courts, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Cyber Law training, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Urging students to uphold truth, righteousness, and integrity, he encouraged them to contribute meaningfully to strengthening India’s judicial system. He also extended advance congratulations to Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court, who will soon assume office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

The event was graced by Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court (the university visitor), Allahabad high court chief justice Arun Bhansali, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay, vice chancellor Prof Amar Pal Singh, judges of the Allahabad high court, BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh, faculty members, students and their parents.

Several students were felicitated for their outstanding academic achievements across various categories.