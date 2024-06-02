750 crore revamp on cards for U.P. govt secondary schools

Government-run secondary schools spread across Uttar Pradesh are all set to get a ₹750 crore upgrade soon. Under “Project Alankar”, a proposal has been sent in this regard to the state government seeking funds to the tune of ₹750 crore for repair works of schools to be undertaken in the academic session 2024-25, said officials of the state secondary education department. Dilapidated building of a government secondary school. (For Representation)

After getting the budget, money will be transferred district-wise to the schools by the department, they added. Under “Project Alankar”, the state government has made arrangements to provide phase-wise financial assistance to government-run and government-aided schools buildings which have become dilapidated.

The state government bears 100% cost for the exercise to be undertaken in government-run schools in helping construct new buildings for these schools and for government-aided institutions provides 75% financial assistance.

The remaining 25% funds are arranged by the aided schools themselves. This time a target has been set to ensure that all government-run secondary schools which do not have a boundary wall would be secured with one in this academic session.

An amount of ₹422 crore has been sought for major construction of multi-purpose halls, laboratories, libraries, construction of new schools, toilets etc in schools while ₹98 crore has been sought under the head of repairs.

A demand of ₹230 crore has been made in the proposal only for the construction of proper boundary walls this time. Additional director, government schools, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said 762 schools of the state have been identified where there are no boundary walls and where they would now be constructed on priority.

Earlier in 2022-23 too, ₹98 crore was released to 450 schools for major constructions while in 2023-24, ₹422 crore was released for 1,654 schools. In the 2021-22 session, ₹18.54 crore was released to 148 schools for repairs and the work has almost been completed.

Meanwhile, guidelines have been sought from PWD for installing tiles in schools. As per the additional director, government schools, after receiving the guidelines, the work of installing tiles in schools will be done accordingly.