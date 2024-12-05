Sambhal violence: Authorities to display posters of suspected rioters

In the wake of the November 24 violence in Sambhal, authorities are set to put up posters of suspected rioters across the city. Superintendent of police (SP) KK Bishnoi on Thursday said that 83 individuals have been identified, with over 400 photographs gathered from CCTV footage, videos, and photographs. Meeting of peace committee in Sambhal on Thursday. (Sourced)

“These images are being circulated on social media and will be displayed on public posters to aid identification, excluding the 34 individuals already arrested and sent to jail,” the SP said.

The violence caused property damage worth ₹1 crore. SP Bishnoi stated that the costs of vandalism will be recovered from those charge-sheeted.

The unrest began on November 19 when a Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid was surveyed following court orders amid claims of a Harihar temple previously existing at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 near the mosque as protesters clashed with security personnel.

In a bid to restore peace, district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and SP Bishnoi convened a peace committee meeting on Thursday.

Imam Maulana Aftab appealed to residents to prevent outsiders from entering the city. Maulana Alam Noori emphasised calm until peace is fully restored and said, “No outsider should enter the district until the peace is completely normal and Section 163 is abolished. Sambhal residents should follow humanity and check entry of outsiders.”

Qari Alauddin Mufti also appealed to the people to read Juma Namaz (Friday afternoon prayer) in the mosques located in their respective areas and villages. Social activist Sanjay Gupta Poli said that efforts should be made for peace and if any wrong rumour spreads, it should be stopped.