Sambhal violence: Police to challenge CJM’s order on FIR against 20 cops

After a court ordered that an FIR be registered against 20 police personnel in connection with the 2024 Sambhal violence, the district’s superintendent of police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the police department would be challenging the directive in the high court. The order directed the registration of an FIR against 20 cops, including then Sambhal circle officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary and inspector Anuj Tomar (For representation)

Stating that there was no requirement for a separate FIR, Bishnoi said: “A judicial inquiry into the Sambhal violence has already been completed. Therefore, there is no requirement for a separate FIR. We will file an appeal against the court’s order in the high court.”

The order was passed on January 9 by the court of chief judicial magistrate Vibhanshu Sudheer in Chandausi, and directed the registration of an FIR against 20 cops, including then Sambhal circle officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary and inspector Anuj Tomar. The direction came on a petition filed by Yameen, whose son was injured in the violence.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Sambhal Ziaur Rehman Barq described the court’s order as historic. He said the decision sent a clear message that not even senior police officers were above the law.

In a post on X, the MP alleged that the manner in which officials crossed legal limits during the violence was a warning sign for democracy. He, however, expressed confidence in the judiciary, stating that justice would ultimately prevail, even if delayed.

The petitioner had told the court that his son had gone to the Shahi Jama Masjid area, when police opened fire, leaving him seriously injured. His petition named Chaudhary, Anuj Tomar, and 15-20 other police personnel. The petition was filed on February 6, 2024, and the hearings continued for nearly 11 months before the court issued its order.

Chaudhary was later promoted to the rank of additional superintendent of police. He had earlier drawn political criticism over his “52 Jumme, Holi ek” remark. Inspector Anuj Tomar is currently posted as the station house officer (SHO) of Chandausi Kotwali.