Sarang team takes Kanpur skies by storm

In a remarkable show, the Sarang Aerobatic Display team performed astonishing feats in the skies of Kanpur for the first time on Saturday. The airshow took place at the Chakeri Airforce Station and featured HAL-manufactured Dhruv helicopters. Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots executed breathtaking manoeuvres, such as the ‘dolphin’s leap’, ‘double aero cross’, ‘Sarang split’, and ‘crossover break’. The Sarang team has accomplished over 1,200 displays at more than 386 locations both in India and internationally (Sourced)

The display followed a memorable performance by the Akash Ganga team that took place around a year ago on November 24, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of a Base Repair Depot (BRD), where they showcased thrilling stunts from the sky to the ground. The Sarang helicopter display was part of the IAF’s 92nd anniversary celebrations.

The airshow was attended by air commodore MK Praveen VM, the air officer commanding the Kanpur air force station, along with other IAF officials and defence personnel. Established in 2003, the Sarang team serves as a brand ambassador for the Indian Air Force, being the only military display team in the world that utilises five helicopters.

As part of their mission, they aim to inspire the youth of Kanpur and encourage them to pursue careers in the Indian Armed Forces.

HAL Dhruv is a lightweight helicopter with a traditional design, capable of carrying more people from higher-altitude helipads compared to the heavier MI-17. It can land in areas where lighter helicopters like the Bell 407 cannot. The helicopter is equipped with an integrated weapon system and provides armoured protection against 12.7 mm rounds, with a 20 mm turret gun at the front. Additionally, it is armed with rocket launchers, air-to-air missiles, and air-to-ground missiles, allowing it to engage targets both day and night.