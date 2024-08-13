SBSP replaces ‘stick’ with ‘key’ as party symbol

LUCKNOW: The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has changed its election symbol from a stick to a key on Monday. SBSP national president OP Rajbhar. (Sourced)

Addressing the media at the party’s convention in the state capital, SBSP national president OP Rajbhar said, “We have now brought a key to unlock progress for the poor, deprived, and oppressed.”

Explaining the reason for the change in the party symbol, the minister for minority welfare, waqf, and haj said, “In previous Lok Sabha and other elections, those opposing our party confused people with the stick and the hockey stick, thereby disrupting a few thousand votes for our party. Hence, we decided to change the symbol.”

The key was previously the election symbol of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party – Lohia (PSPL) of Shivpal Yadav before it merged into the Samajwadi Party.

Rajbhar said, “We have been knocking on doors for the poor and oppressed, and now we have brought the key to unlock the door of development for them.”

“We are working for the upliftment of weavers, who should also receive the ‘Bunkar Samman Nidhi,’ similar to the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ given to farmers,” he said.

Responding to a query on the upcoming bypoll, he said that his party would contest as part of the NDA alliance. “There are ten seats, and we shall demand seats, but there are no specific numbers. Whatever seats we get, we will contest while remaining within the alliance,” he said.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Arun Rajbhar said that the selection of new office-bearers for the party has also been completed. “A month-long membership drive was conducted to strengthen the party,” said Rajbhar.