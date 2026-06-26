Scans to replace scalpels as KGMU plans virtual autopsies

Preparations are underway to introduce non-invasive autopsies, also known as virtual post-mortems, at the post-mortem house of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), offering a modern alternative to conventional autopsies that require surgical incisions. The advanced imaging technology will enable forensic experts to determine the cause and approximate time of death without dissecting the body. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Officials said the initiative is expected to gain momentum once a dedicated CT scan and MRI machine is installed at the facility. The advanced imaging technology will enable forensic experts to determine the cause and approximate time of death without dissecting the body.

“KGMU has sent a proposal to the state government seeking approval to start non-invasive autopsies in road accident cases,” said KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh.

He said the government has approved ₹8 crore for the procurement of a 128-slice CT scan machine with a Digital Radiography (DR) system. An X-ray machine has already been installed at the postmortem centre, along with a motorised autopsy table equipped with exhaust fans.

“After receiving final approval from the state government, an MRI machine will also be installed. The facility will become operational once all required equipment are in place,” Prof Singh added.

Virtual autopsy to reduce examination time

At present, conventional post-mortems are conducted in cases involving road accidents and other medico-legal deaths. Officials said a virtual autopsy can be completed in nearly 30 minutes, significantly reducing the time required for examination.

Under the proposed system, bodies will be examined using CT scans, MRI and digital X-ray technology. The imaging techniques will help forensic specialists identify internal injuries, fractures, foreign objects and other evidence relevant to determining the cause of death.

“Virtual autopsies can provide detailed information without making surgical incisions. The technology is particularly useful in accidental death cases and can help preserve the dignity of the deceased,” said a senior official associated with the project.

Relief for families

According to officials, the post-mortem facility at KGMU functions under the guidelines of the chief medical officer (CMO), Lucknow. In many cases, family members express reservations about conventional autopsies because the procedure involves opening the body. Officials believe the introduction of virtual autopsies will address such concerns while ensuring accurate forensic examination.

Forensic experts to lead the process

Officials said forensic medicine specialists will play a key role in conducting and interpreting virtual autopsies once the CT scan and MRI machine is installed.

The move is expected to place Lucknow among a select group of cities in India adopting advanced forensic imaging techniques, improving both the efficiency and accuracy of postmortem examinations.