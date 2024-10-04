Soldier’s mortal remains come home after 56 years

MEERUT The mortal remains of soldier Malkhan Singh, who died in an air crash 56 years ago in Siachen, the world’s highest and most inaccessible snowy battlefield, were brought to his native village Fatehpur in Nanauta area of Saharanpur district from Sarasawa Air Force station on Wednesday. The last rites were performed in the evening with full respect and honour. Mortal remains of Sepoy Malkhan Singh who lost his life in the 1968 Indian Air Force aircraft AN-12 crash were recovered and brought to his native village in Saharanpur, on Wednesday (ANI)

Malkhan Singh’s mortal remains were brought to the village in a military vehicle with full respect and kept in his home for ‘ darshan’. The villagers raised slogans of” Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Shaheed Malkhan Singh Amar Rahe”. They also showered flowers on his mortal remains .

Earlier, the mortal remains were brought from Ladakh to Air Force Station Sarsawa by an Indian Air Force aircraft where armed soldiers gave him the last salute.

Malkhan’s younger brother Ishampal Singh said that he still remembered February 7, 1968, when the news of the death of Malkhan Singh (23) in a plane crash was received .

“I was around 12-years-old at that time, but was aware of the circumstances of the family. I used to see how other family members, including parents and sister-in-law, would cry because no family member could even see his face or perform the last rites.

Malkhan was 23- years-old at the time of the plane crash.

“After 56 years, when the soldiers informed about the recovery of the body, the pain became fresh. I couldn’t figure whether to express grief over my brother’s demise or to be patient that at least now we will be able to perform the last rites,” he said.

The family members did not consider him dead . That’s why his shraddh was not performed till now.

Malkhan Singh had three brothers, Sultan Singh, Chandrapal Singh and Ishampal Singh.

He married Sheelawati and the couple was blessed with a son Ramprasad whose age at the time of the plane crash was one-and-a-half years. After the plane mishap, the family got widow Sheelawati married to Malkhan’s brother Chandrapal. She died 20 years ago.

Malkhan’s two grandsons Gautam (married ) and Manish Kumar are labourers. His granddaughters include Seema (married), Sonia (married ) and Moni. His son was a tailor who is also no more.

Twenty-five years ago, Chandrapal, who worked as a labourer, spent years confronting the authorities to uncover the accident but to no avail.

After the accident, help of ₹3,000 was received from the Air Force twice. But his belongings have not been handed over till date.