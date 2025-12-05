SP alleges permission denied for Ambedkar death anniv event under BJP govt pressure

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders on Friday alleged that permission to organise a programme marking the death anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on December 6 was denied by the police and district administration under pressure from the BJP government. SP leaders holding placards during the press conference in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

They claimed that all formalities had been completed for the event, which was to be organised by the Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, Vahini president Mithai Lal Bharti said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to attend the tribute meeting as the chief guest. “The cancellation of the event by the police and administration, under pressure from the BJP government, is a dictatorial and undemocratic act. We were not going to hold any protest. This is an attempt to stifle the emerging political consciousness of the Dalit community. It shows that the BJP hates the Constitution and its architect and invokes him only for votes.”

“When Baba Saheb presented the draft of the Constitution, the then RSS Sarsanghchalak M.S. Golwalkar condemned efforts to build an egalitarian society. The RSS wants to maintain discrimination between high and low castes in society. The Dalit community has now awakened and will not bow down,” he added.

SP state president Shyam Lal Pal said the Constitution is the weapon of the poor, the deprived and the backward. “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav wants equality, prosperity, equity and brotherhood, while the BJP sows the seeds of hatred. We will go among the masses and expose the BJP leaders.”

The SP leaders carried placards and raised slogans in favour of Dr Ambedkar and Akhilesh Yadav.

SP MP RK Chaudhary and former Cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary were also present at the press conference.