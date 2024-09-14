State govt transfers 29 IAS officers in late night move

In a significant administrative shake-up late on Friday night, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the transfer of 29 IAS officers, including 13 district magistrates (DMs). For representation only (HT File Photo)

As per the transfer order, principal secretary, agriculture, Ravindra has been given additional charge of director of Mandi Parishad following appointment of the current director, Anjani Kumar Singh as the DM of Mainpuri. He replaces Avinash Krishna Singh, who has been appointed in-charge director-general, technical education.

Bhanu Chandra Goswami, DM, Agra, has been moved to Lucknow as in-charge relief commissioner, consolidation commissioner and special secretary, revenue, replacing Naveen Kumar GS, who has been appointed secretary, irrigation.

Vishal Bhardwaj, DM, Azamgarh, goes to Kushinagar in the same capacity, replacing Umesh Mishra, who becomes DM Muzaffarnagar.

Similarly, Navneet Singh Chahal, DM, Prayagraj, goes to Azamgarh in the same capacity. Ravindra Singh, DM, Shamli, has been appointed DM Fatehapur, while Ravindra Kumar Mandar, DM, Jaunpur, has been appointed new DM of Prayagraj.

Arvind Kumar Bangari, DM of Muzaffarnagar, goes to Agra in the same capacity,while Dharmendra Pratap Singh, special secretary, urban development, has been made DM of Shahjahanpur. Dinesh Chandra, special secretary, sugar industry and cane development, has been appointed DM of Jaunpur. He has been replaced by C Indumati, DM, Fatehpur.

Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman, Prayagraj Development Authority, becomes DM of Shamli.

Ghanshyam Meena is now commissioner of Firozabad Nagar Nigam while Rahul Pandey, DM, Hamirpur has been shifted as DM, Hathras. Nidhi Gutta Vatsa, currently the commissioner of Bareilly Nagar Nigam, will take over as DM, Amroha..

Umesh Pratap Singh, Shahjahanpur DM, is appointed special secretary, mining. Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, Amroha DM, has been reassigned to Panchayati Raj as special secretary.

Ashish Kumar, DM, Hathras, is now special secretary, stamp and registration. Amit Pal, commissioner of Meerut Nagar Nigam, has been appointed vice-chairman, Prayagraj Development Authority.

Mannan Akhtar, special secretary, mining, is now special secretary, medical education while Rishi Raj, chief development officer (CDO) of Ayodhya, is now the commissioner of Firozabad Nagar Nigam. Sanjay Kumar Maurya,CDO of Balrampur, will now take charge as commissioner of Bareilly Nagar Nigam

Saurav Gangwar, CDO of Sonbhadra, will be commissioner of Meerut Nagar Nigam. Krishna Kumar Singh, joint magistrate of Agra, is posted as CDO of Ayodhya. Jagriti Awasthi, joint magistrate of Prayagraj, will take charge as CDO of Sonbhadra. Himanshu Gupta, joint magistrate of Unnao, will now be the CDO of Balrampur.