Home / Cities / Lucknow News / STF busts drug racket, one held in Lucknow with banned injections

STF busts drug racket, one held in Lucknow with banned injections

lucknow news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:44 AM IST

The UP Special Task Force claimed on Friday to have busted a racket of illegal supply of banned injections from India to Nepal with the arrest of a man from Gorakhpur on Thursday night

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Special Task Force claimed on Friday to have busted a racket of illegal supply of banned injections from India to Nepal with the arrest of a man from Gorakhpur on Thursday night. They recovered around 2,700 banned injections used by drug addicts from a car he was driving. The STF officials said the car was intercepted on its way to Nepal via Sonauli border after collecting the injections from a person in Gorakhpur.

In a press note shared by the STF, the officials stated that the man arrested was identified as Aamir Ali, a resident of Sukrauli village, under the Sonauli police station limits of Maharajganj. They said Aamir was arrested near Bahgwanpur crossing under PPganj police station of Gorakhpur at around 10pm on Thursday.

The officials said the accused revealed that one Lucky, who runs a garments shop in Nautanwa, had given the number of the person, who handed over these injections to him to transport to Nepal. They said the STF is further investigating the role of other people and arrest other members of this international racket. Aamir Ali has a tainted past and earlier too he was arrested and recently released on bail from Mahrajganj jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out