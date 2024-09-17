Stretch in front of LU: Ordeal for commuters as work on caved-in road in ‘slow mode’

LUCKNOW With civic agencies going slow with repair work on the caved-in road in front of Lucknow University, commuters are enduring long traffic jams as one side of the stretch remains blocked. The problem seems to be compounding with no clear timeline for the repair job. The issue primarily stems from a lack of coordination between the Public Works Department (PWD), the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. (File Photo)

The LMC blames LESA for damaging the drainage system while installing underground cables, which they claim caused the road to collapse. LESA, however, is yet to acknowledge the responsibility. The PWD, caught between the two, remains silent as the road repair drags on.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh explained that a 1990-built underground nullah (drain) had begun leaking, and LESA’s installation of 11 cables without taking permission from LMC damaged it. He added that the base of the nearby Metro pillars also contributed to the issue. Due to the presence of high-voltage cables (33 KV and 11 KV), the repair work is being done manually, making the process slower than usual.

Singh said LESA engineers are cooperating with LMC as they are present during repairs, but LESA has stated that relocating the cables is not feasible as they supply power to significant areas of the city. This technical challenge continues to delay the road’s restoration, leaving commuters in a fix.