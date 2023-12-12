Tech helped in containing corruption: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said technology has made it much easier to achieve the goal of ease of doing business and ease of living. He said technology helped in containing corruption and a medium had been found to bring about a change in people’s lives. Yogi said technology has to be used quite judiciously. U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at the second convocation of IIIT Lucknow on December 12. (HT photo)

He talked about UP’s trillion-dollar economy goal and importance of digital infrastructure. Speaking at the second convocation of IIIT Lucknow here, the CM highlighted the institute’s potential contributions to data centres, e-education, and digital healthcare.

Congratulating graduates, he urged them to play a vital role in state and national development, envisioning them as future leaders.

Guv stresses holistic education

Governor Anandiben Patel in her address underlined the importance of holistic education in fourth Industrial Revolution. “Key points include the institute’s commitment to multidisciplinary education, skill development, extracurricular activities, mental health support and global exposure,” she said.

The governor praised IIIT Lucknow’s alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, highlighted its role in fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and commended its industry collaborations. Board of governors of IIIT Lucknow Vishad Padmanabh Mafatlal and director, IIIT Lucknow, Arun Mohan Sherry, also addressed the gathering.