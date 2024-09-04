Teenager electrocuted: No compensation will help, want justice for my son, says father

Even two days after the incident wherein a 16-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming into contact with a high-mast streetlight pole in a city park, no Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) official had visited the kin, the boy’s family claimed. Exposed wires hanging from an electric pole in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta)

While talking to HT, Rajesh Kumar, the grieving father of deceased Abhishek Kumar Gautama, said, “No LMC official has paid us a visit to inquire about our situation.” He, however, said an official had spoken to him at the police station about compensation of up to ₹2.5 lakh that the family would be getting.

“I have lost my son and no compensation can compensate for what I have lost. Though I’m not in my right state of mind, I have filed a complaint with the police seeking justice for my son,” said Rajesh, who sells vegetables on a cart in the Jankipuram and Gudamba area, adding his wife had not been eating.

Rajesh, who hails from Mall (a village on the outskirts of Lucknow) had moved to the city to give his four children better education. “There were no good schools there a few years ago. I relocated to the city and rented a small house in Gudamba’s Bhedhapur. I run my family and give education to my children with whatever I earn from selling vegetables,” said the father, while pointing out that his Abhishek was his second eldest child who was extremely good in studies.

“He was active as he would sometimes also look after my business. He was in class 10 and was one of the toppers in his class. He would often tell me that he would one day become an IAS officer and bring us out of poverty.”

According to the family members, Abhishek wanted to go to a gym, but could not due to financial constraints. That was why he was at the park to work out at an open gym.

The father added that if police fail to take any action against he would approach court for necessary action. “I will not get my child back with compensation. All I want is justice for him,” he told HT.