Three cyber thugs held for duping retd govt teacher of 46,000

The cyber fraudsters duped a retired teacher of ₹46,000 while making him believe that his son had met with an accident and the money was needed for his treatment. (Pic for representation)

“The incident was reported September 14 to Gudamba police. On Sunday, three accused identified as Shailendra Gupta, 30, Anshumaan Singh, 23, and Ravi Singh were arrested. All the accused are unemployed,” said Lucknow police in a press note.

Bechelal Verma, a resident of Bahadurpur Gudamba, is a retired teacher at Sports College. Verma told police that his son Akash works as a contractor in Gonda. On August 27, at around 4.36 pm, he received a video call from an unknown number and the person seen on the video call was in police uniform. “He said that Akash had met with an accident near the toll plaza. After this, Akash’s voice for help was heard. Before I could understand anything, the accused demanded money for the treatment of the injury and said that it would cost ₹50 thousand,” the victim said.

He further added that he sent ₹40,000 through UPI, but the accused started demanding another ₹6,000. “After some time, when I called up my son Akash, and I realized that I have been cheated,” he told police.

Taking action on the complaint of fraud, the police started an investigation with the help of a cyber team and surveillance and arrested the three accused on Sunday. “Anshuman and Ravi live in a rented house in Sarojini Nagar. The accused had formed a gang and carried out the fraud. Police have found a mobile, an ATM card and a SIM acrd with the accused,” said SHO Gudamba Nitish Kr Srivastava.