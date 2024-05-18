 Time to fight against ‘Desi Angrez’, says Shah - Hindustan Times
Time to fight against ‘Desi Angrez’, says Shah

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Praising PM Modi, union home minister says that to run the country effectively a strong prime minister with a 56-inch chest is needed.

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that PM Modi had worked to free the country from terrorism and bomb blasts over the past 10 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting to support BJP candidate from Banda seat R.K. Singh Patel for the Lok Sabha polls, in Banda on Saturday. (ANI)
Addressing public meetings in Lalitpur and Banda, the senior BJP leader highlighted that during the ten-year rule of the Congress government under Manmohan Singh, infiltrators frequently entered the country and carried out bomb blasts, and no one spoke against it because they feared losing their vote bank.

“However, when Narendra Modi became prime minister, and Pakistan attacked Pulwama and Uri, he responded within ten days by conducting surgical strikes and air strikes to eliminate the terrorists,” he said.

He further said that the greed for votes by the Congress and Samajwadi Party had reached such an extent that Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar recently suggested showing respect to Pakistan because of its possession of atomic bombs and even proposed giving up Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Declaring that under the government of Narendra Modi, we did not fear atomic bombs, Shah proclaimed that PoK was, is, and would remain a part of India, and they would reclaim it.

Shah said that Bundelkhand had fought against the Mughals and the British, and now it was time to fight against the ‘Desi Angrez’ in our country. He noted that the four phases of elections had concluded, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was moving towards his third term.

“But if, by mistake, the government is formed by the INDI alliance, who will be their prime minister?” he asked, adding, “When a journalist posed this question, INDI alliance leaders replied that they will take turns being prime minister every year.”

He said that to run the country effectively, we needed a strong prime minister with a 56-inch chest, like Modi.

Shah also highlighted that on one side was the SP, which fired upon Ram devotees, while on the other side was Narendra Modi, who built the Ram Mandir. “For 70 years, the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party obstructed the construction of the Ram Mandir. The Samajwadi Party, in particular, fired upon Karsevaks, burned them, and threw them into the ‘Saryu’ river,” he stated.

Shah pointed out that despite invitations, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi did not attend the ceremony because they feared losing their vote bank.

He also mentioned various welfare schemes introduced by the Modi government in the last 10 years, immensely benefiting people.

Shah said that initially, under the rule of the Samajwadi Party in Bundelkhand, there was a reign of big thugs, gangs operated, crimes occurred, and extortion was rampant, leading to unrest throughout Uttar Pradesh. In the coming times, the Ken-Betwa project, worth 35,000 crores, will provide irrigation facilities to everyone, a project that Modi will ensure as prime minister for the third time.

The union home minister highlighted that after Modi became PM and Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, development was unleashed in the state. There was a time when illicit firearms were prevalent in state, but PM Modi established a Defence Park in Bundelkhand, where now artillery shells are manufactured.

He pointed out that within the framework of the Global Investors’ Summit, proposals for 321 investments had been received, promising an investment of 2 lakh crores in Bundelkhand.

“Previously, migration from Bundelkhand was common, but in the third term of the Modi government, entrepreneurs will emerge from this region, leaving their imprint nationwide,” he emphasised.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Time to fight against 'Desi Angrez', says Shah

