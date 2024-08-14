Two brothers kill elderly landlord, dump body in canal in Lucknow

An elderly businessman, who lived in Ashiana area here and had been missing since Sunday, was murdered allegedly by two of his tenants who later threw his body in a nearby canal under Ashiana police station limits, police said on Tuesday. The duo had been living in the victim’s other property in Manak Nagar locality for the last 14 years. (For Representation)

The tenants identified as Vicky and his brother Titu have been detained, they added. The duo had been living in the victim’s other property in Manak Nagar locality here for the last 14 years, the police said.

“The deceased has been identified as Virendra Narula,70, a resident of Ashiana. Search for his body is underway by an Ashiana police team in Gosaiganj canal,” said ACP, Cantt, Abhay Pratap Mall adding that an FIR was being registered in connection with the crime.

“Based on the complaint of Narula’s son, a murder case has been registered and both Vicky and his brother Titu,” SHO, Aashiana, Chhatrapal Singh said.

As per the police, Vicky revealed during the interrogation that he murdered the elderly man on Sunday and disposed of his body in the Indira canal under the Sushant Golf City police station. The police claimed to have discovered that disputes over rent payments had been frequent between Narula and his tenants.

Despite extensive searches, the body could not be found when the report last came in. Narula, who lived with his wife Amala in Harmony Enclave at Eldeco Udyan I in Aashiana, owned a property in Manak Nagar which had been rented out.

As per his family, Narula left home on his motorcycle on Sunday to collect rent from his tenants—a property dealer named Sukhwinder alias Vicky, his father Harvansh Singh, mother Baljeet and brother Ajeet alias Titu.

“Narula did not return home that evening and his phone calls went unanswered. When his family contacted the tenants, they received evasive responses. Later, the family filed a missing person report with the Aashiana police,” the police said.