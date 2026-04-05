Unseasonal rain: Yogi seeks reports from DMs on farmers’ distress

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sought reports from district magistrates regarding the distress faced by farmers in several districts of the state following the unseasonal rain that occurred again on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the revenue department, the agriculture department and insurance companies to conduct an immediate joint survey of crop damage. (FILE PHOTO)

The chief minister said every effort must be made to ensure the impact of this natural calamity on farmers remains minimal.

He directed officials to ensure compensation for the loss of human life, livestock, and for those injured or wounded is disbursed within 24 hours. He said any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Directing officials to remain “alert,” the chief minister instructed them to assess crop damage due to adverse weather conditions, compile comprehensive details, and provide relief to affected farmers as expeditiously as possible.

He directed the revenue department, the agriculture department, and insurance companies to conduct an immediate joint survey of the crop damage and apprise the government of their findings, facilitating the prompt disbursement of compensation to the farmers.

He further directed that the damage caused to crops by the rain that occurred again on Saturday must also be assessed as soon as possible.

The chief minister instructed officials to act with sensitivity in the best interests of the farmers and constantly ensure that the “Annadata” (the food-providers)—the farmers—face no difficulties.

He directed all district magistrates to remain constantly present in the field, take stock of the ground reality, and conduct a genuine assessment of crop damage in affected areas so that farmers may receive timely and appropriate assistance.

The chief minister instructed the principal secretary (agriculture) and the Relief Commissioner to establish direct contact with officials working in the field and maintain effective coordination. He said all information must be collected and submitted to the government in a timely manner to ensure relief operations are carried out on schedule.

Farmers were asked to provide details regarding their damaged crops to the government and the local administration. This applies to farmers who have insured their crops and subsequently suffered crop damage.

If harvested crops stored in the threshing yard sustain damage, they remain covered under the insurance policy for 14 days. Such farmers may register their claims or report their issues by calling the toll-free number 14447 within 72 hours.