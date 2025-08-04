UP braces for more rain, red & orange alerts issued

With active monsoon conditions persisting across Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for multiple districts in East UP and an orange alert for both East and West UP for the next 24 hours. A car wades through a waterlogged road in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

On Sunday, heavy showers drenched Gonda, Bahraich, Sitapur, Barabanki, and the neighbouring districts under red alert.

The IMD has issued orange alerts for districts, including Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Badaun.

Very heavy rainfall was also recorded at Gyanpur (Bhadohi) and Nighasan (Kheri) 12 cm each, heavy rainfall at Karvi (Chitrakoot) and Pratapgarh 11 cm each, Gabhana (Aligarh) 10 cm, Ghorawal (Sonbhadra), Chunar (Mirzapur), Varanasi-BHU (Varanasi), Ballia OBSI (Ballia) and Meja (Prayagraj) 9 cm each, Chopan FMO (Sonbhadra), Karchana (Prayagraj), Koraon (Prayagraj) and Govardhan (Mathura) 8 cm each, Sasni (Hathras), Neemsar (Sitapur), Manikpur (Chitrakoot), Amethi (Amethi) and Varanasi Airport (Varanasi) 7 cm each

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places, particularly in East UP, as synoptic conditions favour intensified monsoon activity.

Synoptic conditions refer to the large-scale weather patterns that influence a region’s atmosphere over a broad area.

They include pressure systems, wind humidity levels and temperature.

Upper air cyclonic circulations over Northeast Bihar,

Northwest Bihar, and Northeast Uttar Pradesh, along with another circulation over Punjab, continue to influence weather patterns. A Western Disturbance, positioned about 5.8 km above mean sea level, and the monsoon trough now lying north of its normal position, are contributing to the widespread rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in both the meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh for the next 48 hours and extremely heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

Monsoon deficit drops to 4%

Owing to the incessant overnight rain, Uttar Pradesh’s monsoon deficit fell from 6% to 4%. The state has received 365.1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 380.4 mm so far. East UP has received 332.4 mm rain (19% deficit) and West UP 411.9 mm (21% excess) in the current season.