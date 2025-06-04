U.P. cabinet decision: Homestay, bed & breakfast policy cleared

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Bed and Breakfast (B and B) and Homestay Policy 2025 to improve services and provide better options for stay to the pilgrims and tourists in the state. Briefing media persons, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the state cabinet gave nod to 10 proposals. (HT file)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that also provides for financial incentives and grants to the homestay and B and B units.

Briefing media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the state cabinet gave nod to 10 proposals. He said UP Homestay and B and B Policy provides for housing facilities in up to six rooms (12 beds).

Khanna said a committee headed by district magistrate and comprising district police chief (or representative) and others would grant permission to run the homestay services.

He said the units would provide housing facilities for a period of up to seven days along with a provision of extension with permission.

Khanna said the application fee for four categories of homestays would be ₹500 to ₹750 in rural areas and ₹2,000 to ₹3,500 in urban areas. Khanna said Uttar Pradesh, with a rich cultural heritage and historical sites, is a major attraction for pilgrims and tourists.

In the absence of any homestay, B and B policy, those running such facilities had to register them with the Nidhi Plus portal of the Union tourism ministry and a certificate was being issued to them following registration.

₹200 cr for building Annapurna Bhawans

The state cabinet approved a proposal to provide a sum of ₹200 crore for construction of Annapurna Bhawans for running model fair price shops. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the Annapurna Bhawan is constructed with a cost of ₹8.5 lakh in 484 square feet area and those running the fair price shops are allowed to keep other items as well.

He said 3,534 Annapurna Bhawans have been constructed and 2,000 are under construction in the state. He said the Annapurna Bhawans were till now being constructed with the funds from MNREGA, MPLAD, Vidhayak Nidhi, Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand Vikas Nidhi.

He said the savings from the food and civil supplies department would also be used for construction and around 75 to 100 Annapurna Bhawans would be constructed in every district.