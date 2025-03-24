Menu Explore
U.P. govt anti-Sanatani: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 24, 2025 06:02 AM IST

The SP chief also alleged that many ruling party MLAs and other leaders owned huge chunks of land in various districts of the state and that they were land mafias

Terming that the Uttar Pradesh government ‘Anti-Sanatani’, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the government had not been able to trace those who ‘went missing’ the Mahakumbh 2025 that concluded in Prayagraj last month.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Real Sanatanis are those who care about sorrows of others. BJP people didn’t even expressed grief over Hindus going missing at Mahakumbh. They didn’t even once take the name of (sixth century king of Kannauj) Harshavardhana, who started the Kumbh. Those who can’t respect king Harshavardhana should leave India,” alleged Yadav.

He was speaking to the media at a Mahila Samman event where his wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav and he feted over 100 women from different fields at a city hotel. The SP Mahila Sabha had organised the programme.

The SP chief also alleged that many ruling party MLAs and other leaders owned huge chunks of land in various districts of the state and that they were land mafias.

“The Gorakhpur link road which was to be completed in 2022 could not be completed till date. The four-lane road of 91 km comes at a cost of 7,000 crore. The BJP ministers are looting the state as they know their time has come,” Yadav further alleged.

On the issue of huge amount of cash allegedly found at house of a high court judge in Delhi, he said, “I think there can’t be a question of corruption against the judge. Maybe, he borrowed it from someone.”

SP Mahila Sabha chief Juhie Singh and SP MLA Naseem Solanki were prominent among those present on the occasion.

